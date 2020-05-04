SPSN launches ‘The Blue Revolution’ to re-run historic 1985 cricket matches

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will showcase the best moments from the historical 1985 B&H World Championship of cricket tournament that had the Indian cricket team donning the blue jersey, in the series ‘The Blue Revolution’.

The 12-part series revisits India’s landmark victory in the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket, the first major tournament India won in coloured clothing and established its dominance in cricket across the globe. The series launches from 4 May at 8.30 pm and will be aired on SONY SIX and SONY SIX HD channels.

SPSN dives into the historical archives to revisit the victorious campaign of the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket in ‘The Blue Revolution’ and will showcase how India marked its dominance in cricket, ultimately giving rise to the term ‘Men in Blue’.

Sony Pictures Networks India chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business Rajesh Kaul says: “The Blue Revolution covers one of the most iconic moments in our sporting history and commemorates the era where India established its supremacy in the world of Cricket. At that time our World Cup winning team had seen a dip in form, however, they answered all their critics as champions do – by winning the 1985 B&H World Championship of Cricket.”

“The celebrations that ensued with Ravi Shastri and the team in the car as well as on the ground are iconic visuals of our rich cricketing heritage and we are bringing back these memorable games for the Indian cricket fan,” Kaul adds.

As a part of the build-up to the marquee episodes and matches, SPSN has organised a series of live interactive chat sessions with some of the Indian cricket legends and heroes of the unbeaten class of ’85 - Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.

The sessions will be hosted by Rajdeep Sardesai and Joy Bhattacharya. TV Today Network consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai says, “I remember getting up at 5 am in the morning to watch the Indian cricket team perform at the B&H World Championship of Cricket in 1985. Winning the World Cup in 1983 was unexpected but we really proved that we are the best team in the world in 1985.”

“The Blue Revolution series is a must-watch for all for its historical and nostalgic value. I am really looking forward to reliving those moments with some of the heroes of the team who were a part of this landmark endeavour on the official Facebook page of Sony Sports,” says Sardesai.

The World Championship of Cricket was a ‘mini’ World Cup played between seven teams: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Before touching down in Australia in 1985, the Indian team had lost three series on the bounce and were one of the least favourites to win the tournament, even after the heroic 1983 World Cup finals win over West Indies.

Led by the astute Sunil Gavaskar, the Indian team donned the Blue Jersey for the first time and went on to beat all teams in the series and eventually winning the finals against arch-rivals Pakistan. Since then, only one colour has been associated with the Indian cricket team and this built the foundation for the ‘The Blue Revolution’.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment