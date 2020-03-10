Menu
Specials

High concept, simple story, understandable plot are key to good movies: Kross Pictures' Thomas Kim

Not all stories are able to mobilise in foreign countries.

10 Mar, 2020 - 08:00 AM IST     |     By indiantelevision.com Team    
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/smartcrop_800x800/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/09/thomas.jpg?itok=ovbfKS0r

MUMBAI: Thomas Kim, co-founder of Kross Pictures, in a candid conversation with indiantelevision.com founder CEO and editor in chief Anil Wanwari at The Content Hub 2020, mentioned how he started his career as an investment banker. He also shared how working in The Walt Disney Company and Pirates of the Caribbean inspired him to become a filmmaker.

Kross Pictures, an international film and television production company, made the commercially successful movie The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kim echoed, "I was working as a management consultant for a few years but never really enjoyed that work. I had an opportunity to go to Hollywood and work at The Walt Disney company. This was the first time I saw how movies are made. One particular project Pirates of the Caribbean opened my eyes to filmmaking. The motion pictures group came to my group which was in charge of making a theme park called imaginary group. They made a movie based on the storyboard. This actually taught me that films can be made with any type of stories. So, I quit Disney and started my company in 2003. I am mostly active in Korea and China in making films and TV series based on famous IPs, mostly in comics and novels. In 2015 I had the pleasure to come to India and worked on a film project called ‘Teen’ with Amitabh Bachchan. This was my first experience of working in Bollywood. Today I have offices in Seoul, Los Angeles, Mumbai and Hyderabad.”

Kim, who is very active in China, made one feature film and a TV series and both were commercially hit. The Devotion of Suspect X became a mega-hit with Rs 4 crore box office collection.

Kross Pictures currently has over 15 features and TV content both in Hindi and the South and aspires to become a premium production house. “I believe storytelling is universal. The story which works in one country can work in other countries too. With that vision I have a team in Korea, India, and America, who are constantly looking at projects,” he stated.

In 2014 Kim met Balaji Telefilms' Tanuj Garg in Korea for a project. This meeting led Kim to come to India and explore Indian filmmaking market.

Sharing his Indian vision of Kross Pictures Kim said: “My aspiration for my Mumbai team is to grow to be a premier production house and maybe possibly a studio in the near future."

Kim believes that not all stories are able to mobilise in foreign countries, other than the one which do commercially well. According to Kim, there are key three aspects for a good movie: the element of high concept, a simple story and an understandable plotline. Also, not all stories can localise. A lot of Indian stories are great but it may not work in the Korean market.

Kim, who is currently working on the adaptation of the Bollywood film Kahaani, thinks Believe Oh Baby! - a Telugu movie was a great combination of storytelling and execution. Successful stories or successful adaptation requires a good understanding of the original material. He finds Indian films exciting and emotional. However, there is a lack of disciplined storytelling. That's what the Kross Pictures wants to bring to India.

Sharing details on the necessary ingredients required for a commercially successful film, Kim said, “We try to identify stories which are exciting to the Indian audience. We also look at commercial success. Combining the two we constantly look for stories in Korea, Japan and China that have a track record of being a commercial success.”

tags
Kross PicturesThomas KimThe Content Hub

Latest Reads

https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/09/10.jpg?itok=9xqyFwXc
We want to be future-protected: Netflix's Aashish Singh

Netflix India’s recent film Yeh Ballet has received critical appreciation. It is a story of two boys from humble backgrounds who go on to become dancers. On the contrary, critics did not hold a very high view of Drive. The streaming service has kicked off March with another film Guilty.

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
09 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/charudutt.jpg?itok=-zJVr9ZI
OTT gives an opportunity to tell realistic, honest stories

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed screenwriter and director Charudutt Acharya in his speech at The Content Hub 2020 discussed scriptwriting and opportunities in over-the-top platforms.

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
06 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/2.jpg?itok=EixU0hX4
A combination of stars and stories is the need of the hour: Viacom18 Studios’ Ajit Andhare

A fireside chat between Viacom18 Studios COO Ajit Andhare and Film Companion founder and editor Anupama Chopra at The Content Hub 2020 saw him talk about discovering new stories and new talent as well as the need for studios to be open for stories coming from everywhere. 

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
06 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/The-Content-Hub-2020.jpg?itok=mSDANJTN
Content executives believe 'doing it the right way' should be the focus

Doing it right! This was the fundamental view of the panel of content creators that participated in a discussion on ‘uncovering opportunities for great content’ during the fourth edition of The Content Hub 2020, an initiative by Indiantelevision.com.

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
06 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/content.jpg?itok=wTZ3B9yH
TV, OTT coexist and complement each other

A panel discussion at The Content Hub 2020 discussed the topic of generating audiences and building stickiness around the content that has been created. The panel was moderated by ISOBAR India chief growth officer Shekhar Mhaskar with panelists Red Chillies Entertainment head marketing Binda Dey.

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
06 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/Content.jpg?itok=O0kR6rV5
Fantasy gives creative liberty to writers

MUMBAI: Writers of the show Naagin, Mukta Dhond and  Mrinal Jha, explored the scope of supernatural genre at day two of The Content Hub 2020 organised by indiantelevision.com.

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
05 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/India%20lacks.jpg?itok=QeSCzLVz
India lacks bandwidth, financial ability to work in sequences like Hollywood

MUMBAI: The last session of The Content Hub 2020 organised by Indiantelevision.com was moderated by Suraj Wanvari with screenwriter-director Karan Anshuman and director Gurmmeet Singh. The duo spoke on their learning while making shows for OTT platforms and the development process of Inside Edge...

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
05 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/340x340/public/images/tv-images/2020/03/06/Spontaneity.jpg?itok=iJGgqmme
Spontaneity and reliance on gut feeling are the guidelines of Amit Sharma’s direction

MUMBAI: Director is like a manager of a film, who incorporates the idea received from departments, says film director and producer Amit Sharma while addressing fellow and budding content creators at the fourth edition of The Content Hub 2020, an initiative by Indiantelevision.com. Amit Sharma is...

Specials Event Coverage Content Hub
05 Mar, 2020

Gallery

https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/956x956/public/images/photos/2020/03/06/33.jpg?itok=95GLW8Wa
The Content Hub 2020 - Highlights Day 2
06 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/350x350/public/images/photos/2020/03/05/01_0.jpg?itok=CgZ0cQKM
The Content Hub 2020 Cinema Masterclasses - Highlights
05 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/350x350/public/images/photos/2020/03/05/01.jpg?itok=N-Ud2BZl
The Content Hub 2020 Digital Masterclasses - Highlights
05 Mar, 2020
https://www.indiantelevision.com/sites/default/files/styles/350x350/public/images/photos/2020/03/04/12.1.jpg?itok=1p8boIPd
The Content Hub 2020 - Highlights
04 Mar, 2020

Sign up for our Newsletter

subscribe for latest stories

* indicates required