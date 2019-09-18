News Headline

Menu
ACT Fibernet launches new Gaming Pack subscription for customers, forays into growing Indian gaming industry
18 Sep, 2019
Motorola Mobility appoints Shivam Ranjan as head of marketing for India
18 Sep, 2019
DAN Consult ropes in Shashank Sharma as principal - FMCG
18 Sep, 2019
Entropik Tech appoints Manoj Tinna as VP Sales for APAC and US
18 Sep, 2019

Tanishq is India’s favorite jewelry brand reveals SEMrush study

MUMBAI: SEMrush, in its recent study on jewelry found that Tanishq experienced the maximum traffic on its website with average volume count of 1,197,149 From Jan-Aug 2019. Other two competitors in the league are Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Kalyan Jewellers with average website traffic of 736,656...

MAM Marketing Brands
18 Sep, 2019
Do Your Thng partners with Mastercard to launch an interactive side of an ongoing campaign

MUMBAI: Mastercard India & Do Your Thng (DYT), a creators’ first community, announced their association for their ongoing campaign #TravelWithMastercard that allows customers to earn cashback on international spends and make the most of their vacation. The collaboration between DYT and...

MAM Marketing MAM
18 Sep, 2019
RED HUNT and Triton Communications launch campaign introducing an exciting new men’s grooming range with global fragrances

MUMBAI: After the success of Layer Shot and Layer Wottagirl, Adjavis strengthens its portfolio with an exciting new brand RED HUNT- a range of Men’s grooming products including Perfumes, Deodorants, Shower Gel, Facewash, Hair Gel and many more. The products come with international fragrances that...

MAM Marketing MAM
18 Sep, 2019
Viacom18 drives digital first strategy by launching COLORS Telugu on VOOT

MUMBAI: India’s second largest advertising led Video on Demand platform VOOT is all set for its Telugu market foray with the launch of COLORS Telugu on VOOT. Leveraging the 80 million plus  Telugu speaking audience opportunity, Colors Telugu on VOOT marks Viacom18’s continued focus on its strategic...

Television TV Channels Regional
18 Sep, 2019
Havells announces Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador for its men’s grooming range

MUMBAI: Further deepening connect with style-savvy, quality conscious consumers, Havells India Limited today announced Vicky Kaushal as the Brand Ambassador for its male grooming products. The Company also announced newest additions to its male grooming portfolio with its patented BT 9000 series of...

MAM Marketing Brands
18 Sep, 2019

