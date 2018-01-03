Menu
TRAI releases paper on National Telecom Policy 2018

03 Jan, 2018 - 06:17 PM IST     |     By indiantelevision.com Team    
MUMBAI: Seeking views from stakeholders on the new telecom policy, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a consultation paper on inputs for formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018.

The Department of Telecommunications, through its letter dated 21 August 2017, requested the TRAI to suggest its policy inputs for formulation of the policy. Based on preliminary discussions with various stakeholders, including telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, industry associations, consulting firms, and cloud service providers, the regulator has prepared inputs for formulating the National Telecom Policy 2018 in line with the technological advancements in the sector and customer aspirations  for  digital services.

The regulator is seeking views of stakeholders for formulating the policy by 19 January 2018.

"National Telecom Policy-2018 can have twin goals viz. facilitate development of communication infrastructure and services to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth in the country," the paper stated.

“This policy would set the mission and objectives to be accomplished by the end of calendar year 2022, when India will be celebrating its 75 years of independence,” the paper added while underlining that the policy would also specify the strategies to accomplish such objectives as well as capacity building in general.

The paper has set out the mission and objectives for the policy besides outlining common strategies to help India leapfrog to amongst the top-50 nations in international rankings in terms of network readiness, communications systems and services, and to attract an investment of USD 100 billion in telecommunications.

Traiconsultation paperNational Telecom PolicyDepartment of TelecommunicationsRegulatortelecom

Latest Reads

TRAI tightens the screws on interconnectivity for telcos

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a mandate to service providers directing them to enter into an interconnection agreement on a “non-discriminatory basis” within 30 days of receiving a connectivity request from another mobile operator.

Regulators TRAI
02 Jan, 2018
Cross-media holding: Indian policymakers push for regulations

A section of policymakers in India is not in favour of market forces taking care of monopolistic trends in the increasingly converging print and electronic media. It has recommended government intervention—a thought-process that can have wide-ranging implications on activities of broadcasting...

Regulators I&B Ministry
02 Jan, 2018
Parliamentary panel pushes for TRAI's empowerment

MUMBAI: Parliament’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications (SCIT) wants more regulations for the broadcast industry. Finding the current powers given to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) inadequate, it has recommended that either the scope of its authority...

Regulators TRAI
02 Jan, 2018
Parliamentary panel raps MIB on knuckles for DAS implementation

MUMBAI: The Parliament’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Communications (SCIT) has sent out a stern message to the stakeholders of India’s broadcast and cable industry, including the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB): get your acts together.

Regulators I&B Ministry
31 Dec, 2017
Bharat Net project to provide 1gbps broadband bandwidth in villages

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The Indian government’s proposal of providing hi-speed broadband services to rural areas seems to be on track. It said that in the second phase of the ambitious Bharat Net project, covering approximately 150,000 gram panchayats, it has been proposed to provide 1gbps bandwidth in...

Regulators TRAI
30 Dec, 2017
MIB has no data on OTTs; not under regulation: Minister

The government on Thursday while admitting it has no official data relating to OTT industry, including number of players and subscribers, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) doesn’t regulate internet-based video services.

Regulators I&B Ministry
28 Dec, 2017
TRAI considers independent auditors for DAS audits

MUMBAI: In a bid to improve transparency, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is mulling the virtue of having on board independent auditors for the technical and subscription audit of the digital addressable system (DAS) of distribution platform operators (DPOs).

Regulators TRAI
23 Dec, 2017
TRAI seeks better accessibility for persons with disabilities

MUMBAI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has turned the spotlight on one of India’s ignored sections of the society–persons with disabilities (PwD). The regulator is prodding companies to make information and communication technology more accessible to differently abled people. It...

Regulators TRAI
23 Dec, 2017
MIB recants, says only explicit condom ads banned during the day

After stirring the hornet’s nest on the contentious issue of restricting condom ads to only water-shedding hours, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has clarified that such ads can be aired on TV during daytime.

Regulators I&B Ministry
21 Dec, 2017

