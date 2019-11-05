Menu
Facebook introduces new company logo

The new branding was designed for clarity.

05 Nov, 2019 - 07:39 PM IST     |     By indiantelevision.com Team    
MUMBAI: After a journey of 15 years from a single app to a suite of products, Facebook has introduced a new company logo to distinguish the corporate parent from its apps, especially the Facebook app. The rebranding comes amid a time when the company is tainted with antitrust investigations, and a poor reputation for data security breach.

“We’re updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook. We’re introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding,” Facebook chief marketing officer Antonio Lucio wrote in the company blog.

“The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalisation to create visual distinction between the company and app,” he added. The new logo features the word Facebook (FB) in all capital letters in a new font, alternates between blue, green and hues of purple, red and orange.

While the company began including “from Facebook” within all its apps in June, it will start using the new brand within all the products and marketing materials, including a new company website over the coming weeks.

